Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

