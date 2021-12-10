Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

