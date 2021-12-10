Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

IBM opened at $123.57 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.