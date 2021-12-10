Optimum Investment Advisors Has $328,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

