Optimum Investment Advisors Has $240,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.