Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

