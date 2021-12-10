Oppenheimer Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COST. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $510.84.

Shares of COST opened at $524.33 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $407,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 204.7% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

