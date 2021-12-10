OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.21 or 0.08504682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.78 or 0.99805376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

