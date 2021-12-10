OpenOcean (OOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.16 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and $1.96 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.