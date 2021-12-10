Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ONTO opened at $95.32 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

