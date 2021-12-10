Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE ONTO opened at $95.32 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
