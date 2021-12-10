Only1 (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.55 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Only1 has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

