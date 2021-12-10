On the Beach Group’s (OTB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 450 ($5.97).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

OTB opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.54. The stock has a market cap of £381.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.