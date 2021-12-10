ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $72.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

