Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 7.4%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 10,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 861,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 63.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

