Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $94.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 172,702 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 1,103.6% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,012. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.69.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.