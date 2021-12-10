Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

