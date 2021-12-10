Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.95. 66,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.