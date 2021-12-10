OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 910 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $407.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

