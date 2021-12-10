OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 55,082 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,082 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

