OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

