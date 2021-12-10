OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.