OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

