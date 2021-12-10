OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $467.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

