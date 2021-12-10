OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

