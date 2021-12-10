Oil-Dri Co. of America to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE ODC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

