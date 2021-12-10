Oikos (OKS) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $8,409.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

