OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $200,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $303,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

