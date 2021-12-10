Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) PT Raised to GBX 960 at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 960 ($12.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

LON OOUT opened at GBX 9.43 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. Ocean Outdoor has a 1-year low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

