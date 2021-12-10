NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.75

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.75 and last traded at $129.37, with a volume of 192853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

