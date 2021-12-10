Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Upgraded to Buy by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$114.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 target price for the company.

TSE NVEI opened at C$77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.92. Nuvei has a 52-week low of C$54.47 and a 52-week high of C$180.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.48.

