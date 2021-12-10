NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUVA traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 424,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,899. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

