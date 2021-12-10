Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.31

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$91.31 and last traded at C$90.87, with a volume of 115719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.31.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

