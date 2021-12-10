Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Set at C$85.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been given a C$85.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTR. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$59.45 and a 12-month high of C$91.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$85.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

