Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $85.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $85.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

NYSE:NTR opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

