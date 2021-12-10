Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 100,317 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $582,028.80.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,146,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,688,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.