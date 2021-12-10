NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Shares of DNOW opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
