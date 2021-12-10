Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.56

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and traded as high as $80.10. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 20,059 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

