Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading Up 0.7%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $78.20. Approximately 133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

