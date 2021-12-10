Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.54 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

