Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $168.90 and last traded at $171.03. 19,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,684,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

Specifically, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,221 shares of company stock worth $47,250,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 155.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

