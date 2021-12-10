Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.