Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 3,043 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,822,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

