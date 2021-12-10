Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of FAS opened at $131.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.