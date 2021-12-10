Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.