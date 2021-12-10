Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $396.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

