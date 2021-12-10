Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $332.80 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average of $345.09. The company has a market capitalization of $925.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

