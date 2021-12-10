North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $161.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $557.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 115,695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

