Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

NSRXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nomad Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

