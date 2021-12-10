Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.50 by Morgan Stanley

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.30) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($6.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

