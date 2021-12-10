nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN)’s share price was down 91.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.28.

About nmcn (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

